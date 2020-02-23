Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 6:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 142.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 142.5 FEET...EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN. &&