Health care once again emerged as the single top issue for Democrats in Nevada in Saturday's caucuses -- though as in Iowa and New Hampshire, the vast majority of voters also said they were more interested in defeating President Donald Trump than in any one issue.
More than 4 in 10 of Democratic caucusgoers in Nevada chose health care as the most important issue in deciding who to support in the race, followed by about a quarter for climate change, around 1 in 6 for income inequality, and around 1 in 10 chose foreign policy.
Health care has been a big issue in all the contests so far, with 42% who said it was their top issue in Iowa and 37% in New Hampshire.
Strikingly, more than 3 in 5 Democratic caucusgoers in Nevada support a government health care plan, while a third prefer private insurance.
But the focus on health care paled when compared with voters' top focus -- winning. Two thirds say they'd rather a candidate who can beat Trump while a third want a candidate who agrees with them on the issues.
A quarter of caucusgoers said they belong to a labor union, while three quarters don't. The number who did belong to one was 28% in 2016 and 29% in 2008.
The Nevada caucuses are also more diverse than the first two nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Around two-thirds of Nevada Democratic caucusgoers identified as white, while almost 1 in 5 said they are Hispanic or Latino, and 1 in 10 are black. In Iowa, only 9% of their Democratic caucusgoers were not white, 11% of Democratic voters in New Hampshire.
Entrance polls were conducted in-person among Nevada caucusgoers as they entered precincts Monday and among early caucusgoers at their polling places. Edison Research conducts the poll for the National Exit Pool, a consortium of news organizations.