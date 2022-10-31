LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Republican Party)
Sanders advanced from the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. Sanders graduated from Little Rock Central High School and earned a degree from Ouachita Baptist University.
AT DEBATE, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS DEFENDS AVOIDING ARKANSAS PRESS
Sanders' career experience includes working as the press secretary for the presidential administration of Donald Trump (R), a founding partner of Second Street Strategies, the campaign manager of Mike Huckabee's 2016 presidential campaign, a senior advisor with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, a senior advisor with Tim Pawlenty's 2012 presidential campaign, and the national political director of Mike Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign.
Chris Jones (Democratic Party)
Jones advanced from the Democratic primary on May 24, 2022.
Jones earned a B.S. in physics and mathematics from Morehouse College in 1999, an M.S. in nuclear engineering/technology and policy in 2003 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Jones' career experience includes working as a physicist, minister, and a non-profit leader.
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (Libertarian Party)
Harrington advanced from the Libertarian Party convention on February 20, 2022.
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. was born in Marshall, Texas, and lives in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Harrington graduated from Jefferson High School in Texas. Harrington earned an associate degree in missions with Sunset International Bible Institute and a bachelor's degree in ministry from Harding University.
His career experience includes working as the president of the Libertarian Policy Institute, the vice president of Azure Behavioral Health, the CEO of Harrington Consulting LLC, a program specialist with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, a campus minister and missionary with University Parkway Church of Christ, and a crisis prevention technician with White County Medical Center.
