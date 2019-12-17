wire House prepares to vote on impeachment By Bianca Britton, CNN 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Not Available Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth KTBS investigation reveals questions about judge and clerk's conduct +3 Judge orders release of emails in botched Bossier Parish investigation +4 Shreveport water billing woes continue Judge says deBerardinis can't skip mental competency hearing +4 Bossier Parish feels growing pains +2 Police to investigate whether judge's girlfriend got preferential treatment Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKTBS investigation reveals questions about judge and clerk's conductNW LA Veterans' Cemetery asks the public to attend veteran's funeral ThursdayShreveport parents speak out after controversial social media post goes viralShreveport water bills will increaseWoman killed in Shreveport crash identifiedSuspect arrested in death of Texas police officerClaiborne Parish homicide victim identifiedVictim identified in domestic dispute killing in ShreveportSevere weather pummels the ArkLaTexShreveport NWS. Tornado warning for NW Louisiana Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.