Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL DE SOTO... SOUTHEASTERN CADDO AND SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CST... AT 628 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF STONEWALL, OR 9 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SHREVEPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, HAUGHTON, CURTIS, TAYLORTOWN, ELM GROVE, ROBSON, FORBING, SLIGO AND KORAN.