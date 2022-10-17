NEW ORLEANS - Where’s Kennedy?
As he runs for re-election, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is ducking TV debates, ignoring interview requests and rarely giving the news media notice of where he’s holding campaign appearances.
The unwillingness of Kennedy, a Republican who is heavily favored in the Nov. 8 primary, to appear in a debate has drawn sharp criticism from his three main Democratic opponents – Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib – and expressions of concern from groups that want to host the events.
“Anytime you have someone running for a major statewide office, it’s good to give the public the opportunity to hear from the candidates as they answer questions from journalists,” said Barry Erwin, president of the Council for a Better Louisiana, a nonpartisan good-government group. “It gives the public the chance to see the candidates in a setting that’s not just social media or paid advertising on TV. Mostly you see candidates in controlled settings with controlled messages. In these live debates, it’s a different setting. It’s more impromptu and spontaneous.”
Erwin invited Kennedy to participate in an Oct. 20 debate to be televised statewide by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
But Kennedy declined, and LPB canceled its plans.
“It seems like in the past there was some consequence if someone opts out of a debate,” said Erwin, a former TV news reporter who serves as a debate moderator. “Now there doesn’t seem to be a political consequence. That’s unfortunate. You’re seeing it not just in Louisiana but all over the country.”