BATON ROUGE, La. - Monday is the big day, not just for LSU fans, but for Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers. This official inauguration is set for late in the morning in Baton Rouge. Edwards will begin his second term.
Choirs from Centenary College, Southern University and Grambling State University will perform during the ceremony which begins at 11:30 at the Capitol.
We'll also be bringing you extensive coverage from the Capitol starting at 5 p.m. with KTBS 3 Political Anchor/Reporter Jeff Beimfohr.
Here's the schedule for today's events.
Louisiana First: Inaugural Ceremony Program
- Military Formation
- Introduction of the Master of Ceremonies, Frank Hoffmann
- Entrance of Statewide Elected Officials
- Entrance of Children of the First Family
- Samantha Bel Edwards Ricau
- Jonathan Ricau
- Sarah Ellen Edwards
- John Miller Edwards
- Entrance of Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards
- Nineteen Cannon Salute
- Presentation of the Colors by the Washington Artillery, Louisiana Army National Guard
- National Anthem
- Flyover by F-15s of the 159th Fighter Wing of the Louisiana Air National Guard
- Pledge of Allegiance by Richard O’Brien, U.S. Navy, Purple Heart Recipient
- Invocation by Reverend Dr. Rodney Wood
- Introduction of Distinguished Guests
- The Honorable Kyle Ardoin, Secretary of State
- Receives Oath of Office From The Honorable Greg G. Guidry, Judge, United States District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana
- The Honorable Jeff Landry, Attorney General
- Receives Oath of Office From The Honorable Martin L.C. Feldman, Judge, United States District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana
- The Honorable John Schroder, Treasurer
- Receives Oath of Office From The Honorable Will Crain, Associate Justice, Louisiana Supreme Court
- Prayer of Grace by Reverend Anthony Mangun, The Pentecostals of Alexandria
- The Honorable Mike Strain, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
- Receives Oath of Office From The Honorable Will Crain, Associate Justice, Louisiana Supreme Court
- The Honorable Jim Donelon, Commissioner of Insurance
- Receives Oath of Office From The Honorable John Michael Guidry, Judge, Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, Second District
- Prayer of Praise by Rabbi Emeritus Barry Weinstein, Congregation B’nai Israel
- Temple Sinai, Lake Charles
- Introduction of The Honorable Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor, State of Louisiana
- The Honorable Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor, State of Louisiana
- Receives Oath of Office From The Honorable Joy Cossich Lobrano, Judge, Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, Second District
- Address by The Honorable Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor, State of Louisiana
- Inaugural Prayer by Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, Jr., President, National Baptist Convention of America
- Introduction of The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor, State of Louisiana by Dan Borne
- Presentation of Edwards Family Bible by John Miller Edwards on behalf of the Edwards Family
- The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor, State of Louisiana
- Receives Oath of Office from The Honorable Bernette J. Johnson, Chief Justice, Louisiana Supreme Court
- Address by The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor, State of Louisiana
- Benediction by Father Mark Beard, St. Helena Catholic Church
- Choral Performance by Centenary College, Grambling State University and Southern University Choirs
- “Order Thy Steps”
- “Total Praise”
- “Continue” by Maya Angelou read by Lynn Whitfield, Actress
- Governor and Statewide Elected Officials Exit the Platform