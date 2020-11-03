SHREVEPORT, La. - Fourth District Congressman Mike Johnson cruised to victory Tuesday night earning a third term in Congress. About 200 supporters joined the congressman at his victory party at the Remington Hotel in downtown Shreveport.
With 747 of 749 precincts counted late Tuesday, Johnson had secured 63% of the vote. His nearest challenger, Democrat Kenny Houston, managed 24% of the vote. Ryan Trundle garnered 7% and slightly behind was Republican Ben Gibson.
Taking the stage with his wife and four children just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson thanked his supporters.
“We’re going to go back. I’m going to serve in the 117th Congress in January. And this will be a historic one… …And regardless of who is the President, we’re going to be doing our job,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he spent the last few weeks traversing the district which extends from the Arkansas border south to Beauregard Parish.
Early in the evening Johnson told KTBS 3 that he was hopeful to avoid a runoff election. He easily achieved that.
Johnson also announced that he would be running unopposed for Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference in the house. He called the position a top 5 leadership post in the house.
As Johnson celebrated, many of his supporters were glued to nearby televisions watching the presidential returns. Johnson told KTBS 3 News that he would jump at the chance to represent President Trump in any legal challenges to the election. Johnson previously advised the President during impeachment proceedings, and said he’s willing to do it again.
“If it’s really close it could be mired in litigation for a while, because there’s an army of lawyers on both sides… … So we may not know who will be president for weeks or even months, heaven forbid,” Johnson said.