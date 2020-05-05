BATON ROUGE, La. - After a lengthy hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana lawmakers are finally back on the job in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Legislature is back to business with some major social distancing guidelines in place.
Lawmakers have to deal with their health and the health of the state economy with only a month until adjournment.
They have to come up with a budget and that may require at least one special session if not more.
But other agenda items originally thought to be hot ticket items apparently still are, like tort reform.
This session must end by June 1.