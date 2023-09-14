BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry held a Get Out The Vote rally in Bossier City Wednesday night. Supporters gathered at the Silver Star Smokehouse. Several country music stars were there to perform. Also there was Donald Trump, Jr. who has become a Landry ally.
KTBS 3's Jeff Beimfohr talked to Trump who praised Landry for taking on the Biden administration.
"He's just a guy doing what needs to be done. I think he'd be an incredible governor in general and certainly a great governor for the state of Louisiana. So I'm really excited to support not just a candidate, but a great friend," Trump said.