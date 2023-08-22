SHREVEPORT, La. - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says he thinks Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race. But at the same time, he also seemed to indicate that he would vote for the former president if he is the Republican nominee.
That's just one of the subjects covered when Cassidy sat down with KTBS 3's Jeff Beimfohr Tuesday morning on First News.
The Republican senator is on a summer tour of north Louisiana that includes stops in Shreveport as well as Natchitoches, Monroe, Ruston, and Alexandria.