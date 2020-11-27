Louisiana State Representative Thomas Pressly of Shreveport wants to stop the Louisiana state income tax. Watch the video to find out why and how he plans to accomplish his goal.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- As virus cases spike, Louisiana governor adds restrictions
- SPD confirms early Saturday morning shooting at a local lounge
- Caddo DA takes case of attorney accused of wrecking Bossier DA's vehicle in bayou
- Homer officer dies of COVID-19
- One male dies after shooting on Ellison St. in Shreveport
- White supremacist fliers found in Shreveport-Bossier
- Police: Pedestrian killed in accident on Mansfield Road
- Mooretown shooting victim named by coroner's office
- Small plane crashes in a corn field in Belcher
- Caddo deputies on the hunt for suspected car burglars
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.