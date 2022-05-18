SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport mayoral candidate Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday morning he is suspending his campaign for mayor to avert “splitting the vote” in November. The Caddo Parish Commissioner for District 8 also announced that he would run for City Council District C, for which John Nickelson recently announced he would not seek re-election.
In announcing, Taliaferro penned an open letter to Shreveport voters which reads in part:
"Dear Shreveport, We must not split the vote. That’s what I’ve been saying since 2018. You deserve a real contrast between the two runoff candidates this time. That is why I announced my campaign at the beginning of 2021, to give the people a well known name way ahead of time as an alternative to the current mayor. Circumstances now dictate a different approach must be taken to ensure that Shreveport has a real choice on who will lead our city going forward."