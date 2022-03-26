2022 Vote

Saturday is an election day in most of northwest Louisiana. From judges to mayors to taxes, an assortment can be found on the ballots.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There are no races or propositions in Bienville or Red River parishes. Here’s a look at what voters will be deciding in the remaining parishes:

MULTI-PARISH RACES:

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal (Caddo, DeSoto and Red River): Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett and Craig Marcotte.

26th Judicial District Judge (Bossier, Webster): “Allie” Aiello Stahl and “Doug” Stinson.

Evergreen Fire Protection District (Claiborne and Webster): 10-mill property tax renewal.

MULTI-PARISH PROPOSITIONS

Evergreen Fire Protection District (Webster and Claiborne): 10-mill tax renewal. Estimated to generate $138,000 annually.

CADDO PARISH

Tax renewals for Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Proposition No. 1 – 1.78 mills

Proposition No. 2 – 1.78 mills

Proposition No. 3 – 2.89 mills

Proposition No. 4 – 2.74 mills

Proposition No. 5 – ¼% sales tax

Town of Blanchard

Proposition: Authorizing the mayor with Town Council approval to appoint the police chief.

Village of Hosston

Five local option liquor propositions.

DESOTO PARISH

City of Mansfield

Mayor: Joseph Hall, Thomas Jones, John Mayweather

Alderman District B: Robert L. Pea, Christopher Washington Thomas

Alderman District C: Nettie S. Whitaker, Victoria “Vicky” Woodley Jackson

Alderman District D: Jimmy Davis Jones, Antonio Washington

Alderman District E: Kervin D. Campbell, Rita Jones Myles

Town of Stonewall

Mayor: “Ken” Kaffka, Randal S. Rodgers

Village of Longstreet

Mayor: Wanda Sue Lewis Fields, “Connie” Jackson

BOSSIER PARISH

Northeast Bossier Parish Fire Protection District No. 5: 24.85-mill tax renewal

WEBSTER PARISH

Springhill Fire Protection District No. 11: 10-mill tax to replace a 6.15-mill tax. Estimated to generate $228,000 annually.

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Homer School District No. 13: 11.96-mill tax renewal.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Village of Natchez

Mayor: John Thomas Groce, Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Jennifer Slate Berryman, Amos R. Bradley, Jaquana Grayson, McKindley Hoover Sr., Shelia Johnson, Monique Hamilton Sarpy.

Join us for election results as soon as they are available. You'll find them on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21 and ktbs.com/elections.

Report a typo on this article
