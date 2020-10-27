SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're wanting to vote early in Louisiana and in person, you'll want to take care of that now. Early voting ends Tuesday, Oct. 27.
RELATED ARTICLE: Early voting numbers soar in Louisiana
Tuesday is also the last day to request mail-in ballots in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Early voting in Oklahoma begins on Friday and ends Monday, Nov. 2. Meanwhile, early voting ends Friday in Texas. Friday is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Louisiana and Texas.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Poll Hours on Election Day:
- Arkansas: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Louisiana: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Oklahoma: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Texas: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.