NEW ORLEANS – The major candidates for Louisiana governor will face off Thursday evening in their first debate ahead of the Oct. 14 election. They’ll meet in New Orleans to discuss the issues and answer important questions presented by leaders and journalists from around the state.
The debate panel, including KTBS 3 anchor and political correspondent Jeff Beimfohr, will tackle critical issues impacting the state such as crime, education, insurance rates, and economic growth.
Voters can watch the debate on KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com, and KTBS 3 Now.
After qualifying, 16 people signed up to run for Louisiana Governor. Candidates who have said they will participate in the debate include Shawn Wilson (D), Hunter Lundy (I), Stephen Waguespack (R), John Schroeder (R), and Sharon Hewitt (R). Republican frontrunner Jeff Landry declined the invitation.
Landry said he would participate in a debate on Sept. 15 in Lafayette, which is sponsored by Nexstar Media Group.
Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is unable to seek reelection due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest office.
KTBS-TV, Urban League of Louisiana, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, and our media partners WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate are sponsoring the live event.
Each partnering organization has a track record of engaging political candidates to help provide non-partisan voter education and outreach throughout the state. This partnership ensures that this pivotal election decision is covered in every corner of Louisiana.
Click here to connect with KTBS 3's ArkLaTex Politics page for ongoing political coverage.