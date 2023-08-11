NEW ORLEANS – The major candidates for Louisiana governor will soon face off in their first debate ahead of the Oct. 7 election. They’ll meet in New Orleans on Sept. 7 to discuss the issues and answer important questions presented by leaders and journalists from around the state.
After qualifying, 16 people signed up to run for Louisiana Governor. A formal announcement of candidates participating in the debate will take place on Aug. 24.
KTBS, Urban League of Louisiana, Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, and our media partners WWL-TV, WBRZ-TV, KATC-TV, and The Advocate are sponsoring the live event.
Each partnering organization has a track record of engaging political candidates to help provide non-partisan voter education and outreach throughout the state. This partnership ensures that this pivotal election decision is covered in every corner of Louisiana.
“Knowledge and information sharing are key components in any successful election,” said KTBS/KPXJ Station Manager George Sirven. “KTBS and KPXJ are excited to collaborate with our Louisiana broadcast colleagues and organizations by participating and airing this informative program to our north Louisiana audience.”
“The Urban League of Louisiana is proud to continue our history of non-partisan voter education and mobilization,” said Judy Reese Morse, President & CEO, Urban League of Louisiana. “This unique partnership positions our organization to help elevate issues important to the communities we serve as well as help to highlight the future Louisianians of all communities share.”
“This election is crucial to our state’s future and its importance cannot be overstated,” said Tod Smith, President and General Manager, WWL-TV. “With our partners, we are dedicated to helping our citizens throughout the state make an informed decision at the polls.”
“We’re excited to collaborate on this debate for such an important Louisiana election,” said PAR President Steven Procopio. “Democracy thrives when citizens are engaged and informed. We hope this event will give citizens the knowledge they need to review the candidates’ positions on policies critical to the state’s future and help them make their decisions in the voting booth.”
“We are excited to join our colleagues in sharing candidates’ plans for moving Louisiana forward this fall. We welcome, and look forward to, the discussion among the candidates addressing the growing concerns of proud Louisianans who long for a state we can be proud to call home and where our families thrive,” said Trey Schmaltz, General Manager of WBRZ, a family-owned TV station serving Baton Rouge and its surrounding Capital Area communities.
“We all take our responsibility to inform the people of our areas very seriously,” said KATC VP/General Manager Sean Trcalek. “So, we’re thrilled and honored to partner with our friends and fellow broadcasters in New Orleans, Shreveport and Baton Rouge to provide this broadcast so that the people of our great state can make an informed decision this fall.”
Details related to the candidate selection criteria, debate format, and more will be announced at a later date.
Click here to connect with KTBS 3's ArkLaTex Politics page.
The Urban League of Louisiana contributed to this article.