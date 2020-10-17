SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Legislature is in recess until Monday. The special session was called, seemingly with a main goal of somehow modifying the governor's pandemic emergency powers and opening back up the state's economy.
So far there has been no agreement on how to do that and Republican Shreveport State Representative Ray Crews says it has been frustrating.
"Very frustrating. The feeling we're getting is that representatives are really being contacted by their constituents, emails, phone calls, everything, even petitions against some of the members. But I don't think the Senate is feeling the same pressure," Crews said.
Crews says he's talked with business owners who tell him they can no longer make a go of it, even with an infusion of federal money and may leave the state, making it even more imperative, according to Crews, for the legislature to reach some sort of agreement.
If HCR 9 were to win approval, it would have the affect of re-opening the state's economy on a temporary basis for thirty days.