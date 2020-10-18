SHREVEPORT, La. - When the Louisiana Legislature recessed it's special session Thursday night, that came on the heels of submitting a supplemental budget to Governor John Bel Edwards.
The governor has ten days to review that budget and he does have line-item veto power. That budget did include a couple of million dollars for the LSU Med School to upgrade technology. But despite that, not everybody was happy with the way that budget came together.
"There was a lot of angst about that because that's basically six people getting together. This was a conference report," Rep. Ray Crews, (R) of Shreveport said.
Concerning the money earmarked for LSU Med School, Crews believes that will survive any cuts.
"You know I think so. As a matter of fact, a lot of us talked about that. That's a state school. That's a state. It benefits everybody so I don't think that should be seen as local money even though some people like to perceive it that way. That benefits everybody," Crews said.
The special session will resume on Monday.