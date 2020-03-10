BATON ROUGE, La - With Louisiana's Legislative Session now well underway, day two will see lawmakers move into committee work.
On day one, lawmakers from our NWLA delegation were interested in several topics including the price of oil tanking just as the session began.
A Shreveport representative told KTBS about his thoughts on those tanking oil prices.
"It's just bad for industry but that also means we're very thankful for revenue estimating conference did not adopt any estimate ship,"said Ray Crews. "Of course we want the price of oil to go up but I'm just glad we didn't adopt a higher budget than we needed."
There are many new faces in Louisiana's Legislature as this new session moves into high gear.
There are 20 new faces in the Senate, more than half, and 45 new representatives in the House.
One of those new faces belongs to Senator Barry Milligan who shared his thoughts on the governor's State of the State Address.
"He's got the great ideas. He knows what we need to do to move forward. The problem is it's not accurate. What he's proposing isn't really realistic. The problem with tort reform isn't discrimination. The problem with tort reform is we are a litigious society," said Senator Barry Milligan.
Depending on political allegiances lawmakers in our NWLA legislative delegation either loved Governor John Bel Edwards State of the State Address or they thought it was lacking in substance.
KTBS will continue to bring you coverage from the Louisiana capitol for the duration of the 2020 Louisiana Legislature Session.