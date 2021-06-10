BATON ROUGE, La. - Almost two months of highs, lows, debates and agreements comes to an end Thursday with the final day of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.
This year's session was a fiscal session, meaning all but two bills per lawmaker had to focus on finances.
Several bills are still awaiting to be passed, including one comprehensive tax overhaul package. Other major bills outside of finances were passed, including the Constitutional Carry or Permit less Carry bill, a transgender sports bill, and several focused on sexual harassment reporting at colleges.
