SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport State Representative Sam Jenkins, the leader of the House Democratic Caucus, wrote a letter to the Speaker of the House and the Senate President, saying it's time to end the special session.
Jenkins feels the session is not solving the problems facing Louisiana residents and could be wasting up to $2 million.
KTBS 3's Chief Political Correspondent Jeff Beimfohr spoke with Jenkins on Monday.
"We see no reason to continue to invest taxpayer dollars and valuable time in the session if we can't really come up with any solutions. We came into the session wanting to provide COVID and hurricane relief and of course there was discussion of the governor's emergency powers. We're past the midway point and I don't see where we really achieved any solutions that can pass this body," Jenkins said.
Jenkins says the session is costing the taxpayers $40,000 per day.