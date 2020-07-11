SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters went to the polls on Saturday as state officials urged social distancing and other safety measures due to COVID-19. Along with voting for their choice of candidate for president in the Presidential Preference Primary, there were a number of other races to watch in Northwest Louisiana.
CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS FROM THE LOUISIANA SECRETARY OF STATE'S WEBSITE
Voters in 24 parishes, regardless of party, had local elections including mayoral contests in Greenwood, Powhatan and Natchitoches.
In Greenwood, the unofficial count in the mayor's race had incumbent Frank Stawasz maintaining the top spot with 63 percent of the vote, followed by Carter Bedford with 27 percent and Vencil Holmes coming in third with 11 percent.
In Powhatan, Hardrick Rivers won with 70 percent of the vote to Jamika Neal's 30 percent.
In Natchitoches, the mayor’s race is headed to a runoff in August since no candidates topped 50 percent. Ronnie Williams received 49 percent of the vote in his bid to unseat Mayor Lee Posey, who garnered 47 percent. David "DJ" Kees came in third with 4 percent.
There were no surprises in the Presidential Preference Primary. On the Democratic side, Joe Biden carried the state with 80 percent of the Democratic vote. President Donald Trump took 96 percent of the Republican vote.
RELATED ARTICLE - Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana's presidential primary
Due to COVID-19, some polling places located at nursing homes, senior centers, or other senior-related locations were moved in accordance with the Secretary of State's Emergency Election Plan.
Additional precautions were taken in light of the coronavirus and polling commissioners were supplied with personal protective equipment and regularly sanitized designated areas and wiped down voting machines. Hand sanitizer was also provided to voters and masks were recommended, although not required.