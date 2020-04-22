Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT FOR NORTH LOUISIANA, DEEP EAST TEXAS AND EXTREME SOUTHERN ARKANSAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, LAFAYETTE, AND UNION. PARISHES IN LOUISIANA INCLUDE, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, RED RIVER, SABINE, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN. AND OUR COUNTIES IN TEXAS INCLUDE, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, HARRISON, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND SHELBY. * OVERNIGHT AND UNTIL AROUND DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY MORNING * ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. SOILS ARE SOAKED MAKING FLASH FLOODING A LIKELY THREAT WITH ANY HEAVY DOWNPOURS. POOR DRAINAGE AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&