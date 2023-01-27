SHREVEPORT, La. - Qualifying ends today for candidates interested in a handful of positions appearing on the March 25 election.
Here's a list of who's qualified so far:
CADDO-BOSSIER
City marshal: Donald "DJ" Gaut; James Jefferson, Anthony Johnson, Grayson Boucher
DESOTO
Parish coroner: Dr. Stacey Alexander Henderson
Justice of the Peace District 2: Angelia Granger
WEBSTER
School Board District 9: LaTanya "Tan" Grigsby, Jo Ann McWoodson
Other races on the ballot with no qualifiers so far:
BOSSIER
- Justice of the Peace District 3
CADDO
- Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District
WEBSTER
- Justice of the Peace District 3