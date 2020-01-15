House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled on Wednesday morning the seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers and present the House's case during the Senate trial, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase in the impeachment fight.

The full mangers list is below:

  • Rep. Adam Schiff of California, House Intelligence Committee chairman
  • Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, House Judiciary Committee chairman
  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, House Democratic Caucus chairman
  • Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  • Rep. Val Demings of Florida
  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, Committee on House Administration chairwoman
  • Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas

This story is breaking and will be updated.

