House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled on Wednesday morning the seven House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers and present the House's case during the Senate trial, a long-awaited move that sets up the next phase in the impeachment fight.
The full mangers list is below:
- Rep. Adam Schiff of California, House Intelligence Committee chairman
- Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, House Judiciary Committee chairman
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, House Democratic Caucus chairman
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. Val Demings of Florida
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, Committee on House Administration chairwoman
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
