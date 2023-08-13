SHREVEPORT La. - Following last week's qualifying period, the Louisiana Democratic Party has officially kicked off election season with a rally in Shreveport.
More than 100 attended the "Build a Better Louisiana Rally" at Uptown Kourtyard on Marshall St. to meet and speak with the candidates.
Candidates shared what they hope to achieve if they are elected.
Shawn Wilson has been officially endorsed for Governor by the Louisiana Democratic Party.
He said it is time to put away political fights and really look at solutions that will benefit the masses of people in Louisiana.
“Everything from building an educational system that we can be extremely proud of that will grow our economy and cause our young people to stay here in the state. We need someone who's going to work to build the types of jobs that are going to be sustainable for the economy, but also add value to the quality of life in terms of being cleaner and greener and not forget about rural Louisiana,” said Wilson.
He also spoke about state business decisions.
“Everything from making our tax system easy and accessible and predictable for our businesses and small businesses, but also for our everyday citizens to ensure that they have health care, that they have mental illness support, mental health support, and that we're building the types of infrastructure that help us build opportunity in our state,” said Wilson.
R.D. Weaver is running for Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance and expressed a change needs to made.
“Premiums, rates, it's getting outrageous. It's out of control. There’s a clear crisis” said Weaver, “The bottom line is I got 25 years’ experience and I know what brings change… and can bring it here."
Lindsey Cheek is running for Louisiana Attorney General and hopes to be the first female in that position.
She plans to bring women to the forefront of protections and be more concerned with the elderly and veterans and she hopes to do that with lawsuits.
“Louisiana needs to be filing lawsuits against big corporations to make money for the state for reparations,” said Cheek, “The big bad guys, they're out there and it's time for the little guys to fight back. And I am the little guy's lawyer.”
Dustin Granger is running for Louisiana Treasurer and believes the economic system is upside down and need to be changed to invest in people.
“We have to diversify our energy economy, we have to invest in health and education and we have to step up climate protection and resilience in order to create a good economy, an economy that works for you,” said Granger.
Secretary of State Candidates Gwen Collins-Greenup and Arthur Morrell were also in attendance.
Gwen Collins-Greenup sent in a statement:
"Louisiana has struggling small businesses, outdated voting machines, and a little over 3 million registered voters with less than 15% participating in most elections. Our low voter turnout rates allow about 450,000 people to make decisions for 4.6 million Louisianans. I’ll leverage my experience working with elections as well as my experience as an attorney, accountant, and small business owner to increase transparency in our Secretary of State's office, implement cutting-edge resources to strengthen Louisiana’s businesses, secure Louisiana’s elections by replacing our outdated voting machines with infrastructure that has an auditable paper trail, and develop policies that ensure we protect every eligible Louisiana citizen’s right to vote."