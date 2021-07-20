FILE - In this March 9, 2020 file photo, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez, left, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, react after Cortez broke Schexnayder's gavel for the opening of the 2020 general legislative session in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers will hold their first veto session under the state's nearly 50-year-old constitution. The session will open Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and last up to five days. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)