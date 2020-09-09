SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards must make a decision this week whether to stay in Phase 2 or move into Phase 3 reopening.
"Obviously we’ll have a decision for you before Friday, but we’re not going to rush that decision," Edwards said Tuesday.
The governor said he could have a decision as soon as Wednesday, but will hold a series of meetings before reaching that decision.
KTBS political analyst Jeremy Alford weighed on that Phase 3 delay.
Alford said we're in a weird holding patters which includes a push for high school athletics to get started; and a case pending in federal court on restrictions for this fall’s presidential election.
“The political pressure right now must be intense in the governor’s office,” said Alford, “the governor has never been one to bow to political pressure no matter where it comes from, but it is being applied right now. If the governor does not reply in just the right way, I think you’ll see a push by lawmakers once again to override his order.”
That includes a petition from Shreveport Rep. Alan Seabaugh, which would take away the governor’s emergency powers.
Seabaugh will be speaking out on the petition Wednesday.
That petition needs 53 signatures in the House, or 20 in the Senate, to pass.
Edwards has a meeting scheduled with the White House on Wednesday to discuss Louisiana’s COVID-19 situation.