BATON ROUGE, La. - House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said Thursday he has named an eight-member bipartisan committee to study events surrounding the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene while in State Police custody, a move Schexnayder said was prompted in part by Gov. John Bel Edwards' comments on the controversy.
"The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust," Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said in a statement. "That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter."
Edwards has heatedly denied any wrongdoing.
