BOSSIER CITY, La. - On day 3 of early voting in Louisiana, the rush to cast ballots ahead of election day is expected to continue in Bossier Parish. Nationwide, almost 25 million Americans have already voted early.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Total number of votes in Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish since early voting began
- Bossier Parish: 2 early voting locations
Voters will be able to cast their ballots at two locations: the Bossier Parish Central Library History Center at 2206 Beckett St. and at the registrar’s office in the Bossier Parish courthouse.
Those who vote at the courthouse will find a new look, designed to comply with COVID 19 protocols. Registrar of Voters employees with the assistance of parish maintenance workers have turned the former snack bar across from the Registrar’s second-floor office into an early voting location.
For more information about the election, visit ktbs.com/vote and click here for our comprehensive 2020 Voter's Guide.