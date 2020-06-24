Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CADDO AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 730 PM CDT... AT 640 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SHREVEPORT TO BOSSIER CITY TO NEAR EASTWOOD. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHWEST AT 10 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, HAUGHTON, EASTWOOD, FOSTERS, FERGUSON, PRINCETON, FILLMORE, BODCAU, BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, FORBING, SLIGO AND RED CHUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&