State Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Mansfield, complained Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, when colleagues moved his north Louisiana district to New Orleans when they drew up new maps to match shifts in Louisiana's population. (Photo by Tyler Bridges, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The first political casualty of the Legislature’s redistricting effort emerged Monday when a Black Democrat who represents DeSoto, Natchitoches and Red River parishes decried Republicans’ plans to eliminate his district.

“It’s like you threw a land mine into my district and blew it up,” state Rep. Kenny Cox, a Democrat, told members of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Saying he saved lives as an Army officer after a terrorist plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, Cox added, “I didn’t think this would bother me. I’ve been to war. I’ve done a lot of killing and other things. But I haven’t been able to rest.”

Cox made his comments during the first public hearing of the Republican-drawn plan of the 105 House districts as part of the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. 

Read more of Cox's testimony from out news partner The Advocate.

