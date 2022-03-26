SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters took time out of their Saturday to head to the polls and settle some races and issues.
Caddo voters had four property tax renewals on the ballot along with the renewal of a quarter-cent sales tax. All of them were dedicated to funding the Caddo Sheriff's Office from law enforcement to running the parish jail.
There were also some judge races on the ballot for many voters.
In the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal (Caddo, DeSoto and Red River) race, Craig Marcotte defeated Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett 58 to 42 percent.
In the 26th Judicial District Judge (Bossier, Webster) contest, "Doug" Stinson beat “Allie” Aiello Stahl 61 to 39 percent.
The tax renewals for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office all overwhelmingly passed.
Proposition No. 1 – 1.78 mills passed with 69 percent.
Proposition No. 2 – 1.78 mills passed with 69 percent.
Proposition No. 3 – 2.89 mills passed with 68 percent.
Proposition No. 4 – 2.74 mills passed with 67 percent.
Proposition No. 5 – ¼% sales tax passed with 67 percent.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.