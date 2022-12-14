SHREVEPORT, La. - Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. (Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts - Director) and Former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been selected by Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux to co-chair his transition team efforts. Arceneaux’s Transition Team will tackle issues that include his administrative transition, and various long-range matters that are central to the Mayor-Elect’s platform.
Arceneaux has named the following individuals as members of his 2022 Mayoral Transition Team:
- Elizabeth Arceneaux, Mayoral First Lady
- Gabriel Balderas, Zuzul Coastal Cuisine - Owner Louisiana Food Prize Finalist
- Waynette Ballengee, Philanthropist, Founder at The Ballengee Foundation
- Linda Biernacki, FireTech Systems - Owner
- Mario Chavez, Business Owner, Caddo Parish Commissioner - District 10
- Robert Dean, CPA, ABV Heard, McElroy and Vestal - Director
- Wendell Delaney, Coach Retired SPD
- Brittney Dunn, CPA Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce – President
- Bill Flanagan, J.D. Retired Assistant United States Attorney
- LeVette Fuller, City Council - District B
- Sarah Giglio, J.D. Gilmer & Giglio, LLC. - Partner
- James Hobley, M.D. GastroIntestinal Specialists – Partner
- Lydia Jackson, V.P. Business Development Officer – Capital One, Former Louisiana State Senator
- Theron Jackson, Ph.D. Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport - Pastor
- Taylor Jamison, Blanchard Walker Trinity Oil
- Bobby Jelks, M.S. Franks Management Company – President and CEO
- Charles Johnson “Pastor CeJay”, Program/Content Director KOKA
- Jimmy Jones, Axom Development - President
- Sherricka Fields-Jones, MBA Business Owner Former Assistant CAO – City of Shreveport
- Rich Lamb, J.D. Weiner, Weiss & Madison - Partner
- Tim Magner, Ed.D., Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce - President
- Camille Tharpe-McCall, Anderson Oil & Gas
- Mike Moore, Mike Moore Team Real Estate Agents - Owner
- Francesca Moreland, Williams Creative Group – Owner
- John Nickelson, J.D City Council-District C Nickelson Law - Owner
- Grant Nuckolls, M.S. Twisted Root – Owner Cuban Liquor & Wine Co. – Owner Jacquelyn’s Café – Owner
- Jim Roberts, Retired Police Chief – SPD
- L. Havard Scott, III., J.D. Law Offices of L. Havard Scott, III.
- Arthur Thompson, J.D. Former Clerk of Council – City of Shreveport
- Steve Walker, M.S. Former JPMorgan Chase Market President
- Scott Ward, Southern Components, Inc. – Principal
- Hilary Wooley, J.D. Corporate Counsel for Biomedical Research Foundation of NW Louisiana
The Transition Team will serve at the pleasure of the Mayor-Elect and is tasked with providing him with support in all matters related to his transition to the Office of the Mayor. All costs associated with Arceneaux’s administrative transition and long-range transition activities will be paid for by the Tom Arceneaux Campaign.
“I want to thank each citizen that answered the call to serve. Their participation on this team will play a critical role in the smooth transition of power and will help me to plan workable solutions for issues that affect each of our neighborhoods,” said Mayor-Elect Arceneaux.
The Transition Team will work within the following six committees and members have been assigned based on their respective skillsets and community involvement:
Administrative Transition Committee
This committee is responsible for advising the Mayor-Elect on transitional responsibilities related to operations that occur between Election Day and the Mayor-Council Inauguration to be held on December 31, 2022.
Public Safety Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will assist the Mayor-Elect in developing citizen led strategies to reduce crime. It will host discussion sessions with the public and following the inauguration this committee will provide the Mayor an assessment of its findings.
Blight Abatement Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will assist the Mayor-Elect in identifying existing blight abatement laws, successful blight strategies practiced in like-sized cities, and key areas of concern in the community. Following the inauguration, this committee will provide the Mayor an assessment of its findings.
Business and Economic Development Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will assist the Mayor-Elect by developing a report that outlines key impediments to new and expanding businesses within the City of Shreveport. This committee will also identify ways for the City of Shreveport to encourage Minority, Woman, and Veteran owned business participation in city contracting. Following the inauguration, this committee will provide the Mayor an assessment of its findings.
Community Building Transition Committee
This is a Long-Range Survey Committee that will coordinate community outreach efforts with the Mayor-Elect following his inauguration. This committee will also work to develop suggested youth, arts, sports, music, and outreach programming that support the efforts of the City of Shreveport.
Finance Transition Committee
This committee is responsible for reviewing the City budget and advising the Mayor-Elect of all accounting, actuarial, and practical matters related to the Certified Audited Financial Report. This committee will provide the Mayor-Elect a report on key items related to city finances. For more information about Tom Arceneaux, please visit www.TomforShreveport.com.