SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins will host his second State of the City to discuss public safety, the economy, the city budget, and technology on Thursday, Nov. 3.
“I am looking forward to sharing the City’s goals and achievements,” said Mayor Perkins. “My administration has proven that we can turn obstacles into opportunities, and I look forward to highlighting some of our successes with the citizens of Shreveport.”
John Atkins, President of the Caddo Parish Commission, Justyn Dixon, President of North Louisiana Economic Partnership, and Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools will provide updates during the program.
The State of the City will be streamed live on the Mayor’s Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m.
Perkins is running for re-election on Nov. 8.