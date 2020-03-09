Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE, LOUISIANA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 177.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET. * FORECAST...THE LAKE WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 176.7 FEET BY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE ON RED CHUTE BAYOU THROUGH THIS UPCOMING WEEKEND. &&