President Donald Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in jail, prosecutors told a federal judge on Tuesday, saying Flynn has failed to accept responsibility for his actions and undermined a separate criminal case.
The sentencing memo shows just how harshly the Justice Department responds to Flynn's recent attempts to unravel his guilty plea in the Mueller investigation and says that he undermined a separate criminal case involving his business partner, an abrupt turn from his months of cooperation and public reticence during the Mueller probe.
"Given the serious nature of the defendant's offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in -- and his affirmative efforts to undermine -- the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian, and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct," prosecutors wrote, recommending between zero and six months in jail.
Flynn is set to be sentenced January 28, 26 months since he pleaded guilty to lying federal investigators.
This story is breaking and will be updated.