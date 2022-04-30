SHREVEPORT, La. - Property tax renewals to fund public schools in Caddo, Bossier, and Natchitoches parishes were front and center on the ballot in Saturday's election and approved by voters. Voters in Mansfield also settled a runoff in the mayor's race.
Caddo Parish
Caddo Parish voters were tasked with deciding the fate of three tax millage renewals and all three easily passed.
Parishwide School District Prop. No. 1 was the maintenance and operations millage which brings in $31 million each year. The money is used on school salaries, benefits, textbooks, and utilities. It passed with 80 percent of the vote.
Parishwide School District Prop. No. 2 was the second renewal. It was for $12 million and set aside in part for building repair and equipment. It passed with 78 percent of the vote.
Parishwide School District Prop. No. 3 was the third millage renewal. It was for $20 million and earmarked to fund school issues including heating, A/C, and buses. It passed with 80 percent of the vote.
“Our community continues to show its support of the students, teachers and staff who are doing incredible work every day,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “Our district strives to provide the highest quality education for all children, and it is our mission to support our teachers and schools in every way to achieve that mission. It is a privilege to lead an extraordinary group of educators and staff members and an honor to serve the people of Caddo Parish, who have my utmost gratitude.”
Bossier Parish
In Bossier Parish, voters also had three millages up for renewal, which also passed.
Parishwide School District Prop. No. 1 was for a renewal that would provide $10 million for items such as school salaries and benefits. It passed with 84 percent of the vote.
Parishwide School District Prop. No. 2 was for a $10 million renewal for improvements, maintenance, and operation. It passed with 85 percent of the vote.
Parishwide School District Prop. No. 3 was for a renewal for $27 million also to fund salaries and benefits. It passed with 84 percent of the vote.
Bossier Schools released the following statement Saturday night: “We are incredibly grateful to the voters of Bossier Parish for reaffirming their support of our teachers, employees and the nearly 23,000 students that attend Bossier Schools. By renewing these three propositions overwhelmingly, our district can continue to offer the highest quality education that children deserve and this community expects.”
DeSoto
In a runoff election, voters in Mansfield decided who will occupy the mayor's office. Democrats Thomas Jones and John Mayweather, Sr. squared off. Jones won the seat taking 60 percent to Mayweather's 40 percent of the vote.
There were no statewide races or statewide issues on the ballot.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.