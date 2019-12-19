The field shrinks as seven Democratic presidential hopefuls took the stage in Los Angeles for the PBS NewsHour/Politico debate. These were the best moments from the sixth 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
Shoutout
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang pointed out he was the only candidate of color on Thursday night's stage, calling it "an honor and a disappointment." He also gave a shoutout to fellow 2020 hopeful Cory Booker, and making a prediction after the New Jersey senator didn't make the debate cut.
Stopped in his tracks
Sen. Bernie Sanders was cut off by moderator Amna Nawaz after attempting to pivot from a question about race to climate change. Sanders brought the two topics together in his answer, saying people of color will be most affected by the climate crisis.
Age is just a state of mind
Former Vice President Joe Biden offered a defense to former President Obama's stance on aging politicians. Biden also found a way to sneak a quick Winston Churchill joke into a debate about US politics, much to the delight of the crowd.
Warren claps back
Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought the house down -- and drew a smile from moderator Tim Alberta -- with a sharp retort after it was pointed out she would be the oldest president ever inaugurated. She went on to flaunt her whopping 100,000 selfies with supporters.
'You tried'
The night became testy as Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg sparred over political experience. Klobuchar responded with a one-liner after Buttigieg defended his political and military record.