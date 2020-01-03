Anderson Cooper got the giggles. Again. One woman got on the Pope's bad side. And somebody get this phone OUTTA HERE! These are your must-see videos of the week:
'This is 2020!'
"Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri revived her iconic Barbara Walters impression to ring in 2020 on CNN. For the new year, we're hoping Anderson resolves to feature his giggle on live TV more often.
Holy moly
Pope Francis showed a rare moment of frustration after a woman grabbed his hand and wouldn't let go. He later apologized for the "bad example" he displayed.
New phone, who dis?
The floor may be lava, but retired Gen. Wesley Clark isn't leaving phones to chance either. He chucked his phone after it started ringing during a live interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto.
Lookout below
An SUV plunged into a sinkhole that opened as it approached an intersection in Pennsylvania. The driver was able to escape the sudden crater much easier than the vehicle.
Drink up, little buddy
Some cyclists in South Australia was stunned by a thirsty koala that approached them on their ride. As the country deals with deadly bushfires and record-breaking heat waves, wildlife there has been devastated.