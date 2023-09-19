SHREVEPORT, La. - Many local and state offices are up for grabs next month and you need to make sure you are prepared for election day. To do that, you'll want to take advantage of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. It always falls on the fourth Tuesday of September.
The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It's a coordinated effort by local, state, and national organizations to urge citizens to register to vote.
In Shreveport, SPAR is hosting a curbside voter registration drive to make sure you're ready to hit the polls in the upcoming primaries and general election. It's happening Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Chris Hays Community Center.