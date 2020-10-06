OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Governor Kevin Stitt has announced that Secretary of State and Native American Affairs Michael Rogers has resigned his position and will transition to a new role as special advisor to the Governor.
“Secretary Rogers has played a key role in the success of my administration,” said Gov. Stitt. “He is a true professional and well-respected by the Legislature and everyone who interacts with him. I am grateful he will advise our team and ensure a smooth transition as we prepare for next session.”
As Secretary of State, Rogers worked to make state government more transparent, efficient and effective for Oklahomans, according to the governor's office.
He increased online filing transactions from 57% to 81% by the end of July 2020, saved Oklahoma taxpayers approximately $1.7 million over the next five years by shifting the statute distribution process to an electronic format, launched an innovative, web-based administrative rules portal and worked with the Legislature to implement changes to the initiative petition process to allow more efficient counting and verification of signatures.
“Serving as the 35th Secretary of State has been a great honor,” said Rogers. “Our administration has worked tirelessly in the 21 months since we took office. We have dealt with a 100-year flood, a historic drop in oil and gas prices and now a global pandemic. I have worked relentlessly to support the governor and now it is time for me to hand the baton to someone else. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished during my time in office and I know the future of our state is bright.”
Prior to joining the Stitt Administration, Rogers served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2015 through 2018 and was the chairman of the House Common Education Committee.