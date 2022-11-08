Get complete Election Day returns at KTBS.com/elections.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A steady stream of voters filed into polling places across the ArkLaTex on Tuesday to have their voices heard in the midterm election. In the end, everyone who cast a vote was a winner for exercising their constitutional right.
Here's a snapshot of Election Day in the ArkLaTex.
LOUISIANA
Shreveport Mayor
Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver are headed for December runoff in the Shreveport Mayor's race. Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent. No-Party candidate Mario Chavez came in third pulling in 18 percent. Incumbent Democrat Adrian Perkins also received 18 percent. He conceded the race about 9:30 p.m.
Shreveport City Council
District B
There will be a rare 3-way runoff between Democrat Gary Brooks, Republican James Carstensen, and Democrat Mavice Hughes Thigpen. With all of the votes in, Brooks came in first with 2,157 votes, but Carstensen and Thigpen tied with 1,380 votes each. Therefore, all three will face-off in the runoff.
District C
Republican Jim Taliaferro easily won District C with 69 percent of the vote.
District E
Republican Tony Nations and Democrat Alan Jackson are headed for a runoff in District E after they pulled in 42 percent and 35 percent respectively.
District G
In District G, Democrat Ursula Bowman is headed to a runoff, pulling in 49 percent to Democrat Derrick Henderson's 28 percent.
U.S. Senate
Republican John Kennedy easily won re-election to the U.S. Senate, beating closest challenger Democrat Gary Chambers.
TEXAS
Governor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won reelection to a third term, the Associated Press said, defeating former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke and eliminating doubts as to Republican dominance over America’s second-largest state.
U.S. Rep. District 1
Republican Nathaniel Moran won the race for the U.S. House in Texas' 1st Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. District 4
Republican Pat Fallon won the race for the U.S. House in Texas' 4th Congressional District.
ARKANSAS
Texarkana Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown won re-election against challenger Tederal Jefferson.
Governor
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was elected Arkansas governor, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.
U.S. Senate
Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman cruised to re-election, but what role the two-term incumbent will play in his next stint depends on which party clinches control of the chamber after the midterms.
OKLAHOMA
Governor
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister. The 49-year-old Stitt won despite Hofmeister's support from many of the state's Native American tribes with whom Stitt had feuded during much of his first term.
U.S. Senate
Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin both coasted to election victory on Tuesday, with Mullin poised to become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.
The Dec. 10 runoff will decide races where no single candidate gained more than 50% of the vote.