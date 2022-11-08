SHREVEPORT, La. - Elections are critical to our democracy. The midterm election is set for Tuesday nationwide and there are plenty of things on the ballot that need voters' attention.
LOUISIANA - POLLS OPEN 6 A.M. - 8 P.M.
Mostly notably in Shreveport is the mayor's race. Democrat incumbent Adrian Perkins is fending off nine competitors in a heated contest.
Meanwhile, more than a dozen candidates are vying for seats on the Shreveport City Council. A few are unopposed, but the makeup of the council will likely look quite different after Election Day.
There are also a handful of school board seats up for grabs in several northwest Louisiana parishes as well as municipal seats that need to be filled.
Aside from local races, Louisiana residents statewide will cast their votes in Louisiana's lone U.S. Senate race. It features Republican incumbent John Kennedy, who is seeking a second term. He faces a crowded field of 12 challengers including Democrat Luke Mixon who was endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In addition, voters statewide will have eight constitutional amendments to consider on the ballot, including removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.
If you have election questions, click below to connect with the Secretary of State's Office.
TEXAS - POLLS OPEN 7 A.M. - 7 P.M.
The top of the Texas ballot is the nationally-watched showdown between former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and current Gov. Greg Abbott. Both candidates sailed through their primaries and have raised record-setting amounts of campaign donations over the last year.
Several other statewide positions are on the ballot in Texas including lieutenant governor and attorney general. Congressional seats in district 1 and 4 will also be decided.
On the local level, voters in several counties will choose candidates to fill a number of positions. They range from City Council members to Justice of the Peace and County Clerk.
If you have election questions, click below to connect with the Secretary of State's Office.
ARKANSAS - POLLS OPEN 7:30 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
Across Arkansas, voters will have a big decision to make. They'll decide who will occupy the governor's mansion.
The top three contenders are Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Democrat Chris Jones and Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Arkansas governor’s race is wide-open with current Gov. Asa Hutchinson being term limited out of office after his 2022 term.
Arkansas presumably favors Republican candidates, voting 62.4% for then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Sanders was Trump’s press secretary through 2019.
Several other statewide positions are on the ballot in Arkansas including lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and U.S. Senate. A congressional seat in district 4 will also be decided.
In addition, voters statewide will have four amendments to consider on the ballot, including one that would legalize recreational use of marijuana.
Locally, voters in Texarkana and a number of other southwest Arkansas towns will choose a mayor. Dozens of other municipal races and issues will also be before voters on Tuesday in the region.
If you have election questions, click below to connect with the Secretary of State's Office.
OKLAHOMA - POLLS OPEN 7 A.M. - 7 P.M.
Oklahomans will head to the polls to make big decisions about the state's future.
Races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public Iinstruction.
If you have election questions, click below to connect with the Secretary of State's Office.
COVERAGE SCHEDULE
KTBS 3 is your Election Station. As always, count on our experienced team of journalists to prepare you in the home stretch and on Election Day. From candidate profiles to the issues that matter most to you and your family, we’re here for you, and On Your Side.
On Election Day, get up-to-the-minute results on all the hotly contested races and issues. Our live coverage begins at 7 p.m. and we expect results on-air, online, and on mobile when the last polls close. Our focus will be on local, state, and national races impacting the ArkLaTex the most. Will there be a shift in the balance of power in Washington, DC? We’ll find out together.
When you go to the polls, don't forget to bring your picture ID.
The Dec. 10 runoff will decide races where no single candidate gained more than 50% of the vote.