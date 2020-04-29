House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the Democratic members who will serve on a newly established oversight panel with broad authority to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pelosi listed the names of the Democratic lawmakers on the panel in a "dear colleague" letter to House Democrats. In addition to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who Pelosi had previously indicated would serve as the chair of the committee, the following Democratic lawmakers will also serve on the panel: Reps. Maxine Waters of California, Carolyn Maloney of New York, Nydia Velázquez of New York, Bill Foster of Illinois, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Andy Kim of New Jersey.
The roster includes Democratic lawmakers who already serve in powerful positions of oversight.
Waters chairs the House Financial Services Committee, Maloney chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee and Velázquez chairs the House Small Business Committee.
Foster is the chair of a subcommittee on investigations and oversight on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Raskin is the chair of a subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties on the House Oversight Committee. And Kim is the chair of a subcommittee on economic growth, tax, and capital access on the Small Business Committee.
The panel is slated to consist of seven Democrats and five Republicans, according to the text of the resolution establishing it. The Republican members have not yet been named.
The panel, which will be structured as a select investigative subcommittee of the Oversight Committee, will have far-reaching power to investigate how the trillions of dollars already approved by Congress for coronavirus relief are being used. It will be able to issue subpoenas, review US preparedness for the crisis and examine decisions about the crisis within the administration.
It was formally set up by a House vote last week, which broke along party lines with Democrats supporting it and Republicans opposing it after criticizing it as unnecessary and warning that it may be used for partisan attacks.
The panel will probe the "efficiency, effectiveness, equity and transparency" of taxpayer funds used to respond to the crisis and will investigate reports of waste, fraud and abuse of funds being spent, according to the establishing resolution.
It will also be able to study the economic impact and disparate impacts of the crisis on different communities.