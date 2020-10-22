SHREVEPORT, La. - Constitutional amendments 5 and 6 are next up in our week-long look at the amendments on the ballot this November. Both of these amendments deal with property taxes in certain forms and they do get kind of technical.
Amendment 5 asks: "Do you support an amendment to authorize local government to enter into ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?"
A vote FOR would provide new options for manufacturers and local governments to schedule payments instead of property taxes for individual expansions.
A vote AGAINST would leave the current system as the only set of options for property taxes for manufacturers.
KTBS 3 Political Analyst Jeremy Alford offered this take on amendment 5.
"Essentially it gives local governments a little more flexibility in pursuing more money up front for a lower tax rate on the back end. It's a somewhat complicated amendment even during the session when this was passed. There's been a bit of a dust-up and hold-up on exactly what the language should be that does on the ballot and even that language on its face is a little confusing as well. There is very much an organized opposition to this amendment, you're seeing some of the unions for teachers, firefighters, policemen oppose this," Alford said.
Constitutional amendment 6 asks: "Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?"
A vote FOR would allow homeowners with higher incomes to qualify for the property tax assessment freeze.
A vote AGAINST would keep the current income threshold for property tax freezes.
Again, Alford tried to get to the root of the amendment.
"Most people are probably familiar with the homestead exemption. This is an exemption that applies to folks 65 or older as well as others with ties to military service and that homestead exemption qualifies them for a freeze in assessment. What this amendment would do is raise the cap for the income associated with these assessment freezes," Alford said.
According to Alford, supporters claim there are a number of older citizens not able to take advantage of homestead exemption because they make a little too much money. This amendment would change that.
On Friday, we'll examine the final amendment, number 7, dealing with unclaimed property.