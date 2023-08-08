BATON ROUGE, La. - The Oct. 14 ballots start taking shape Tuesday, Aug. 8, as candidates begin qualifying for state and local offices in the gubernatorial primary elections. Statewide the ballot will include an election for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.
LaPolitics.com publisher and KTBS 3 political analyst Jeremy Alford says he isn’t expecting any surprises when it comes to the governor’s race. He told Louisiana Radio Network it looks like all seven of the major players will qualify, and that being said he believes it will leave pollsters and consultants perplexed when predicting voter turnout.
Qualifying beginsat 8 a.m. and ends Thursday at 4:30 p.m.