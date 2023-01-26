signing paper
SHREVEPORT, La. - Qualifying continues today for candidates interested in a handful of positions appearing on the March 25 election.

Here's a list of who's qualified so far:

CADDO-BOSSIER

City marshal: Donald "DJ" Gaut; James Jefferson, Anthony Johnson, Grayson Boucher

DESOTO

Parish coroner: Dr. Stacey Alexander Henderson

Justice of the Peace District 2: Angelia Granger

Other races on the ballot with no qualifiers so far: 

BOSSIER

  • Justice of the Peace District 3

CADDO

  • Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District

WEBSTER

  • School Board District 9
  • Justice of the Peace District 3
