SHREVEPORT, La. – Candidates for president, district judges, district attorneys and a smattering of parish and municipal positions that are up for grabs this fall will qualify for their respective races from Wednesday through Friday in Louisiana.
The election is on Nov. 3, with run-offs on Dec. 5 if needed.
Local level offices selected by all Northwest Louisiana parishes include: U.S. senator and U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District.
Offices by parish include:
CADDO
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- Public Service Commission
- 1st Judicial District judges in Election Section 1 Division B, Division D, Division G, Division J; Election Section 2 Division C, Division H, Division I; Election Section 3 Division A, Division E, Division F, Division K.
- District attorney
- Juvenile Court judges in Election Section 1C, 2B, 3A.
- City Court judges in Election District 1 Divisions A and B, Election District 2 Divisions C and D.
- City marshal
- Caddo Parish School Board Districts 3 and 8
- Constable and justice of the peace in Ward 1, Ward 2 Oil City and Vivian districts; Ward 3 Blanchard and Mooringsport districts; Ward 5, Ward 6, Ward 7, Ward 8, Ward 9.
- Oil City mayor and aldermen in districts 1 to 5
- Hosston mayor, chief of police and 3 aldermen
- Ida mayor, chief of police and 3 aldermen
- Rodessa mayor and 3 aldermen
- Greenwood District 3 alderman
- Belcher alderman
- Mooringsport council member
- Shreveport Council District A
BOSSIER
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- PSC District 5
- 26th Judicial District judges in divisions A, B, C, D, E, F.
- District attorney
- City Court judge, Bossier City
- City Court judge in Election District 1, Division A and B; District 2, Divisions C and D.
- City marshal, Bossier City
- City marshal, Shreveport
- Constables and justices of the peace for districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6
- Benton mayor, chief of police and aldermen in districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
- Haughton mayor, chief of police and 5 aldermen
- Plain Dealing mayor, marshal and aldermen in districts 1, 2, 3 and 4.
- Shreveport Council District A
DESOTO
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- PSC District 5
- 42nd Judicial District judges in Division A and B
- District attorney
- DeSoto Parish School Board District 11
- Constables and justices of the peace in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
- Logansport mayor and 5 council members
- South Mansfield mayor and 3 aldermen
- Stanley alderman
- Stonewall council member
WEBSTER
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge
- PSC District 5
- 26th Judicial District judges in divisions A, B, C, D, E, F
- District attorney
- Minden City Court judge
- Springhill City Court judge
- Minden city marshal
- Springhill city marshal
- Webster Parish School Board District 8
- Constables and Justices of the Peace in districts 1, 3, 5
- Cotton Valley mayor, police chief and 5 aldermen
- Cullen mayor, police chief and 5 aldermen
- Sarepta mayor, police chief and 5 aldermen
- Sibley mayor, police chief and 5 aldermen
- Dixie Inn mayor and 3 aldermen
- Dubberly mayor, police chief and 3 aldermen
- Shongaloo mayor and 3 aldermen
CLAIBORNE
- 2nd Judicial District Court judges in Divisions A, B and C; district attorney, three constables and justices of the peace, Lisbon mayor and three aldermen; Homer District 4 selectman.
BIENVILLE
- 2nd Judicial District Court judges in Divisions A, B and C; district attorney; constables and justices of the peace in Districts 1 to 5; Jamestown mayor and three aldermen; Lucky police chief and two aldermen; two Gibsland aldermen.
RED RIVER
- 39TH Judicial District judge; district attorney; constables and justices of the peace in Districts A, B, C; Coushatta mayor and five councilmen; Edgefield mayor, police chief and three aldermen; and two Martin aldermen.
NATCHITOCHES
- 10TH Judicial District judges in Divisions A and B; district attorney; Natchitoches City Court judge; Natchitoches city marshal; constables and justices of the peace in Wards 2, 3 and 4; Powhatan police chief.
SABINE
- 11TH Judicial District judge and district attorney; Sabine Parish School Board member District 4; constables and justices of the peace in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Converse mayor, police chief, three aldermen; Fisher mayor, police chief and three aldermen; Pleasant Hill mayor, police chief and three aldermen.